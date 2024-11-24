Clingan (undisclosed) went to the locker room in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Rockets, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Clingan went to the locker room with a trainer to be evaluated for an unspecified injury. While he's sidelined, Duop Reath should see an uptick in minutes off the Blazers' bench.
