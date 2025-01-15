Clingan went back to the locker room after sustaining an apparent head injury in the first quarter of Tuesday's game against the Nets, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Clingan took a knee to the head and was helped off the court by the training staff with a towel over his face. The rookie big man will likely undergo further testing to rule out a concussion, and he should be considered questionable to return until the team provides an update on his status.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Reverts to bench Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Starting Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Records double-double off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Good to go against Dallas•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Questionable for Wednesday•