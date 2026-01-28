Clingan chipped in 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-111 loss to the Wizards.

It was the second time this season Clingan had ripped down at least 20 boards -- he recorded 21 against the Bulls on Nov. 19 -- and the double-double was his 17th in 44 games. The second-year center has taken a big step forward from his rookie campaign, and through 14 contests in January, Clingan is averaging 12.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.9 threes.