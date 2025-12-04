Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan (leg) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pistons.
After missing Sunday's loss to the Thunder due to an illness, Clingan appeared in both halves of Portland's recent back-to-back set. He was also listed as questionable for Wednesday's win in Cleveland due to this lower leg issue, but he ended up suiting up, posting five points, 13 rebounds and a block in 25 minutes.
