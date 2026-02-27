Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Iffy for Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets.
Clingan remains in jeopardy of sitting out after also missing Thursday's game against the Bulls. Another potential absence for Clingan on Saturday would likely mean a second consecutive start at center for Robert Williams, who would be a strong plug-and-play fantasy option in this case.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Not playing Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Dealing with illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Another double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Posts strong double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Delivers monster night in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Posts solid line in decisive win•