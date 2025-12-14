Clingan (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

Clingan will look to snap a three-game absence due to a lower leg contusion. If the second-year center is cleared to play, Kris Murray is expected to slide back to the second unit. Over his last five appearances, Clingan has averaged 9.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 23.8 minutes per contest.