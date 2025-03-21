Clingan is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Nuggets due to an illness.
Clingan is in danger of missing his first contest since Feb. 4 due to an illness. Due to Deandre Ayton (calf) already being ruled out, If Clingan is unable to suit up, Duop Reath could receive increased playing time.
