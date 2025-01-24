Clingan (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game versus the Hornets.
Clingan is expected to return to action Friday after missing Portland's previous five contests due to a left ankle sprain. With Deandre Ayton (knee) and Robert Williams (hand) both out, Clingan should draw the start at center if he's upgraded to available against Charlotte.
