Clingan (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
Clingan missed the upset win over the Nuggets on Friday due to an illness but prior to that, he had started in 16 straight contests, although part of that was due to the absences of Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Williams (knee). If deemed available for Sunday's contest, Clingan should return to the starting lineup right away. He's averaging 8.0 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in those 16 previous contests.
