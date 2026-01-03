Clingan registered 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and one block across 30 minutes during Friday's 122-109 victory over the Pelicans.

Clingan grabbed a game-high 15 rebounds during Friday's win and scored in double digits for the seventh time over his last nine outings. The second-year center has recorded three double-doubles over his last four games and is up to 11 on the season, which is tied with Deni Avdija for most on the Trail Blazers. Over his last 10 appearances, Clingan has averaged 12.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 threes and 1.3 blocks over 29.0 minutes per game.