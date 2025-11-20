Clingan contributed 17 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 21 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 122-121 loss to the Bulls.

Clingan logged a season-high 34 minutes en route to a season-best 17 points. The second-year center also grabbed a game- and career-high 21 rebounds, securing his third double-double in 15 regular-season appearances. The big man recorded two blocks and has swatted multiple shots in four of his last five outings. While Clingan isn't guaranteed to score double-digit points on a nightly basis, he continues to provide value on the defensive end and on the glass.