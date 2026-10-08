Clingan finished with three points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 20 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 preseason win over the Warriors.

Clingan had a hard time finding the bottom of the basket in the preseason opener, but he collected a team-high 10 boards to go with a full stat line. The 2024 first-rounder added a respectable three-point shot to his arsenal and improved as a free-throw shooter a year ago, and there's still room for growth for Clingan in his third season.