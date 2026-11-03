Clingan delivered 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 18 rebounds, three assists and four blocks across 32 minutes in Monday's 118-110 win over the Nuggets.

Clingan delivered an outstanding fantasy performance, grabbing nine offensive rebounds while providing elite rim protection against Denver's frontcourt led by none other than Nikola Jokic. Clingan's combination of rebounding volume and shot-blocking makes him an appealing option at center, and even though he's not likely to hover around the 15-point mark on a regular basis, his floor remains very high due to his two-way contributions.