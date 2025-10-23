Clingan posted eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 118-114 loss to the Timberwolves.

Clingan may have been efficient during the regular-season opener, but it wasn't the ideal performance, as he was the only starter who failed to crack double digits in the scoring column. The UConn product still has a lot of potential to make some noise from a fantasy perspective if he can bump up these numbers moving forward.