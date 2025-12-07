Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Not playing Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Clingan will miss a second consecutive game due to a lower-leg contusion, which means Robert Williams and Duop Reath are slated for increased roles during Sunday's road game. Clingan's next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Pelicans.
