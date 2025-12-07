default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clingan (lower leg) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Clingan will miss a second consecutive game due to a lower-leg contusion, which means Robert Williams and Duop Reath are slated for increased roles during Sunday's road game. Clingan's next opportunity to play is Thursday against the Pelicans.

More News