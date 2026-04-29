Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Notches 10 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan accumulated 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes during Tuesday's 114-95 loss to San Antonio in Game 5 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Clingan had some serious struggles in this series, but that was to be expected when matched up against Victor Wembanyama. The second-year center put together a breakout fantasy campaign in Portland, appearing in 77 regular-season contests with averages of 12.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 blocks and 0.6 steals in 27.2 minutes per contest.
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