Clingan (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Clingan will miss his fifth straight game with a left ankle sprain. With Deandre Ayton (knee) out for Thursday's game in Orlando, Robert Williams will likely see the bulk of the minutes in the frontcourt.
