Clingan recorded seven points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Thursday's 124-114 win over the Bucks.

Clingan has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in five consecutive games, establishing a dependable fantasy floor despite inconsistent scoring. His five fouls Thursday restricted his playing time, but four offensive boards reinforced his interior impact. With 12 blocks over his last five appearances, he remains valuable in category leagues.