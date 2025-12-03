Clingan is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a left lower leg contusion.

Clingan missed his first game of the season Sunday due to an illness, but he shook off a questionable tag and returned to action Tuesday, putting up 11 points and 11 rebounds in 21 minutes. However, it appears the big man picked up an injury during the contest and is in danger of missing another game. In his first absence, Kris Murray started at center in a small-ball lineup. Robert Williams (rest) has already been ruled out for Wednesday.