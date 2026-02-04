Clingan supplied 14 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 130-125 loss to the Suns.

Clingan was able to hold off Mark Williams during the loss and dominated the boards during the defeat. Clingan has 20-rebound upside, a threshold he has passed twice this season. He's currently ranked third in the NBA with an average of 11.2 rebounds per game, ahead of standouts like Victor Wembanyama and Ivica Zubac.