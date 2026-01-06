Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Records 17 boards in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan notched 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 17 rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 33 minutes during Monday's 137-117 victory over the Jazz.
Although Jusuf Nurkic outscored Clingan in the paint, Clingan won the rebound battle and logged his third-best total in the category while increasing his double-double streak to four games. Clingan is proving to be well worth his first-round selection in the 2024 Draft, and his steady play makes him one of the most consistent big men in the Western Conference with a 33-game average of 11.2 points and 10.8 rebounds.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Goes for season-high 24 points•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Logs double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Cleans up glass in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Records double-double in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Records double-double in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Extends range behind the arc•