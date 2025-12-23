Clingan finished Monday's 110-102 loss to Detroit with 17 points (6-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 34 minutes.

Clingan kept pace with Jalen Duren for most of the contest, but he was unable to contain the Detroit big man in the closing minutes. He was a key part of the fourth-quarter rally that erased a 21-point deficit, but he withered with the rest of the unit on the defensive end while the Pistons completed an 11-2 run at the end of the game.