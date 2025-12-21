Clingan produced 14 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 win over Sacramento.

Clingan finished with his seventh double-double of the season in the low-scoring affair, taking advantage of Sacramento's current woes at the center position. Although he endured a rocky return after a three-game absence, the second-year pro roared back to life with a 19-point outing in the front end of the two-game set against the Kings, and posted another big number Saturday night.