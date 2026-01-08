Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Regresses in narrow win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan totaled 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 win over the Rockets.
Although the Rockets were vulnerable under the basket without Alperen Sengun's (ankle) services, Clingan was unable to take advantage. Fortunately for the Trail Blazers, Deni Avdija was able to pick up most of the slack with a career-high performance, and the team prevailed despite less potency from their young center. Clingan snapped a three-game double-double streak, but he'll try to renew another run in a Friday rematch against the Rockets.
