Clingan (head) checked back into Tuesday's game versus the Nets with 10:56 remaining in the second quarter.
Clingan left Tuesday's contest in the first quarter but returned shortly after with a cut on his face, per Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland. Regardless, the rookie big man should continue to operate as Portland's backup center to Deandre Ayton.
