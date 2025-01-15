Now Playing

Clingan (head) checked back into Tuesday's game versus the Nets with 10:56 remaining in the second quarter.

Clingan left Tuesday's contest in the first quarter but returned shortly after with a cut on his face, per Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland. Regardless, the rookie big man should continue to operate as Portland's backup center to Deandre Ayton.

