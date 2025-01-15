Clingan will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

The rookie got the spot start for Deandre Ayton in Saturday's loss to Miami, during which Clingan posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes. The big man should still see significant playing time off the bench against the Nets with Robert Williams (illness) sidelined.