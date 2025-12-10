Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Ruled out for Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan (leg) won't play in Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
Thursday will mark a third straight absence for Clingan, whose next chance to return comes Sunday against the Warriors. With Robert Williams (illness) and Yang Hansen (face) iffy for Thursday, Duop Reath could be thrust into a heavy workload at center.
