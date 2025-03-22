Clingan (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Aaron J. Fentress of The Oregonian reports.
Clingan has started the last 16 games for the Trail Blazers, so they'll have to pivot Friday to replace him in the starting lineup. Portland will likely turn to Duop Reath to help shoulder the load, as the team is dealing with several injuries in the frontcourt. Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray could see more time on the floor against the Nuggets.
