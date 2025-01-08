Clingan (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against New Orleans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Wednesday night marks the first of a back-to-back for the Blazers, and they elected to rest Clingan so he could play Thursday in Dallas. Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams will likely occupy the big man minutes for the Blazers.
