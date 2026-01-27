Clingan ended with nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist and four blocks over 28 minutes during Monday's 102-94 loss to the Celtics.

Clingan fell one point shy of compiling a second consecutive double-double, as he wasn't able to capitalize on his opportunities on the offensive end. The big man was a menace at the rim, managing to record his first multi-block game since Jan. 11. Clingan continues to provide strong production on the glass, grabbing double-digit rebounds in five of his previous six games.