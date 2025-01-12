Clingan will start at center against the Heat on Saturday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
This will be a big opportunity for Clingan with both Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Williams (illness) sidelined. In seven starts this season, Clingan posted averages of 8.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 22.3 minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Records double-double off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Good to go against Dallas•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Ruled out Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Serves as primary backup•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Quiet in loss•