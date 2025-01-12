Clingan will start at center against the Heat on Saturday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

This will be a big opportunity for Clingan with both Deandre Ayton (calf) and Robert Williams (illness) sidelined. In seven starts this season, Clingan posted averages of 8.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks in 22.3 minutes.