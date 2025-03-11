Clingan accumulated 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks across 32 minutes during Monday's 130-120 loss to the Warriors.
This was the line Clingan's patient fantasy managers have been waiting for -- in his previous 10 games, the center averaged just 6.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks in 21.1 minutes. Monday's game illustrates just how much upside Clingan can offer, and it could be a sign of things to come to close out the season, especially if Deandre Ayton (calf) remains out.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Held to three points•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Struggles in loss Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Nabs double-double in victory•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Solid impact down low Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Pulls down 12 boards•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Modest totals in defeat•