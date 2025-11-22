Clingan chipped in 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 27 minutes during Friday's 127-123 win over the Warriors.

Clingan scored a career-high 22 points, recording his third double-double in the past four games. While this was another strong performance, it should be noted that he didn't play a single second in the final quarter, despite his career night. Managers should be thrilled with his recent production, but cautious when it comes to his ceiling.