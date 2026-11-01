Clingan ended Saturday's 112-90 win over the Jazz with four points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block in 15 minutes.

Clingan played a season-low 15 minutes during Saturday's victory due to foul trouble. He's had a bit of a slow start to the season, averaging 8.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 22.3 minutes across five appearances. Despite the tough outing, Clingan still offers plenty of fantasy upside with solid contributions in scoring, rebounds and blocks for the 4-1 Blazers.