Clingan amassed 10 points (5-5 FG), 10 rebounds, five blocks, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 106-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

Clingan didn't miss a shot and led the Trail Blazers in rebounds en route to his second straight double-double. The big man was also active on the defensive end, racking up a game-high five blocks. He's recorded multiple swats and double-digit boards in four straight games, averaging 8.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 26.3 minutes per contest during that span.