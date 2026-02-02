Clingan had eight points (3-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocks across 27 minutes during Sunday's 130-111 loss to the Cavaliers.

Clingan struggled in the scoring column but finished one assist shy of his season-high mark. The second-year center also recorded a team-best 12 rebounds and has grabbed double-digit boards in four of his last five outings. Additionally, he tied the game high in blocks and has swatted 10 shots over his last four games. During that four-game span, he has averaged 9.5 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.3 assists in 26.8 minutes per contest.