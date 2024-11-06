Clingan accumulated four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and three blocks across 16 minutes during Monday's 118-100 win over New Orleans.
Clingan posted his second-highest mark in blocks of the season Monday. The rookie has yet to surpass 20-plus minutes through eight regular-season games, and with Robert Williams working his way back from a hamstring injury it may be difficult for Clingan to carve out a significant role early on.
