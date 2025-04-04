Clingan amassed eight points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 112-103 win over Toronto.

Clingan's scoring wasn't needed Thursday as Shaedon Sharpe, Deni Avdija and Dalano Banton combined for 95 of Portland's 112 points. Clingan was active on the boards (including five offensive rebounds, and he finished second in that category behind Avdija. Since permanently entering the Trail Blazers' starting lineup Feb. 12, Clingan has averaged 7.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks over 25.0 minutes per game.