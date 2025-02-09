Clingan chipped in zero points (0-1 FG), five rebounds, three blocks and one steal over six minutes during Saturday's 114-98 loss to Minnesota.
Clingan made an immediate impact on the defensive end in his limited playing time, recording a game-high mark in swats. The rookie big man has seen a decline in minutes of late, averaging 1.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in only 10.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.
