Clingan closed with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one block over 18 minutes during Monday's 123-115 loss to the Lakers.

This was Clingan's worst performance of the season, though he has been pretty solid overall. Through seven games, Clingan holds averages of 8.4 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 blocks in 24.5 minutes per contest. It's worth mentioning that Robert Williams looked really strong in his 16 minutes Monday, so that could put some pressure on Clingan.