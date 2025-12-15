Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Will play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan (leg) is good to go for Sunday's game versus the Warriors, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Clingan is set to return from a three-game absence, which could result in Jerami Grant heading back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for Robert Williams, Duop Reath and Yang Hansen.
