default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Clingan (leg) is good to go for Sunday's game versus the Warriors, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Clingan is set to return from a three-game absence, which could result in Jerami Grant heading back to the second unit. There will also be fewer minutes available for Robert Williams, Duop Reath and Yang Hansen.

More News