Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan (leg) has been ruled out for Friday's game in Detroit.
With Clingan unavailable, Robert Williams and Duop Reath will have the opportunity for some extended minutes, and Yang Hansen might be able to get into the rotation. For now, Clingan should be considered questionable for Sunday's game in Memphis.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Iffy for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Cleared to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Available Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Questionable with illness•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Won't play Sunday•