Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clingan (illness) won't suit up for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Clingan will miss his first game of the season due to an illness, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game in Toronto. Expect more minutes for Robert Williams and Duop Reath with Clingan unavailable Sunday.
