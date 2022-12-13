Eubanks (hip) is active for Monday's contest against the Timberwolves.

The 6-foot-9 center continues to pop up on the injury report due to a hip injury, but Eubanks will officially make his fourth straight appearance Monday. The 25-year-old center is averaging 5.8 points and 4.0 rebounds across 17.5 minutes per game throughout his first 24 appearances this season.