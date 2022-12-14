Eubanks (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.
For a second straight game, Eubanks will suit up after initially being listed as probable with a hip injury. Over his past four appearances, the backup big man has posted 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks in 17.5 minutes per game.
