Eubanks (hip) is available for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
As expected, Eubanks with play through a bruised hip. Over the past nine games as a reserve, he's averaged 5.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 15.7 minutes.
