Eubanks (chest) is available for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Eubanks has started the last seven games, and he'll be available once again Thursday. Across his last seven outings, he's averaged 10.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 27.7 minutes per game, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him remain in the starting lineup since Jusuf Nurkic (knee) is out once again.