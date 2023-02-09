Eubanks (back) will be available to play Wednesday versus the Warriors.
He was listed as probable, so there was never much doubt about his playing status tonight, and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. That said, he has been all that impressive as a starter this season, registering averages of 7.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per game.
