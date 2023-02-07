Eubanks (back) will be available to play Monday against the Bucks.

Eubanks is dealing with a minor back issue, but he was listed as probable, so there was never much doubt about his status for Monday night's game. He should start with Jusuf Nurkic (calf) still out and through eight starts this season he owns averages of 7.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 swats per contest.