Eubanks (back) returned to Saturday's game against the Bulls, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
After a quick stint in the locker room, Eubanks is back on the floor early in the second quarter. That said, it's still possible he lands on the injury report for Monday's game against the Bucks.
